V.F. Corp Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.42B (-12.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vfc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward.