Goodyear Tire & Rubber Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.92B (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.