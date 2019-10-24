Yandex Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+56.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $695.25M (+40.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, yndx has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.