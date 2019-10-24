Charter Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (-19.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.42B (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chtr has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward.