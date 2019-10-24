Lear Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.17 (-22.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.76B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lea has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.