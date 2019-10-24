Autoliv Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.41 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alv has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.