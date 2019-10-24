Raytheon rallies after strong Q3, upside full-year guidance

Raytheon (RTN +4.2% ) rises to a 52-week high after Q3 earnings easily exceed Wall Street estimates, with revenues growing 9% to $7.45B from $6.8B a year ago.

Higher Q3 profit margins due to timing were helpful in the quarter and across the business units, "the segment margins of 12.1% exceeded our expectations," CFO Toby O'Brien tells Reuters, adding that RTN maintains its 2020 revenue growth target of 6%-8%.

Q3 sales in RTN's space and airborne systems business jumped 14% Y/Y to $1.94B, on higher sales from classified programs and the Next Gen OPIR missile warning program; margins in the unit rose to 14% from 13.2%.

Sales in the missile systems unit gained 4% to $2.17B in the quarter, but margins fell to 10.1% from 12.3%.

Also, Q3 sales in the integrated defense systems unit jumped 18% Y/Y to $1.76B; intelligence, information and services revenue rose 6% to $1.86B; and space and airborne systems increased 14% to $1.94B.

RTN says it had bookings of $9.4B in the quarter and finished Q3 with a $44.6B backlog, up 7% Y/Y.

After the quarter ended, RTN was selected by the U.S. Army to develop the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor to upgrade the radar on Patriot missile defense systems, in a contract that could be in "the plus or minus $20B range" over 10 years, O'Brien says.

For the full year, RTN raises its EPS outlook to $11.70-$11.80 from its prior view of $11.50-$11.70, in line with $11.75 analyst consensus, on revenue of $29.1B-$29.4B, vs. prior guidance of $28.8B-$29.3B, in line with $29.1B consensus.