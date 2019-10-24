Stocks are mixed, Treasurys advance

Stocks fluctuate as investors sort through the flood of Q3 earnings that flowed in after the close on Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The S&P 500 is up 0.1% after two dips into the red so far this session, and the Nasdaq rises 0.6%. The Dow falls 0.2%.
Treasurys rise; the 10-year yield falls 2 basis points to 1.748%.
Twitter (-20%) and 3M (-4.6%) fall on disappointing earnings, while Tesla (+16%), Microsoft (+2.2%), and PayPal (+8.3%) advance on impressive earnings reports.
Only four of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are rising; information technology (+1.4%) leads the gainers, while energy (-0.8%), communications services (-0.7%), and health care (-0.7%) fall the most.
Crude oil advances 0.8% to $56.39 per barrel.
The Dollar Index gains 0.2% to 97.65.
Across the pond, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.6%, FTSE 100 rose 0.9% before news broke that Boris Johnson is seeking a Dec. 12 general election, and the DAX rose 0.6%.
The British pound weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Now read: ECB stands pat as Draghi bids adieu »
