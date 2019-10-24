Stocks are mixed, Treasurys advance

Stocks fluctuate as investors sort through the flood of Q3 earnings that flowed in after the close on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The S&P 500 is up 0.1% after two dips into the red so far this session, and the Nasdaq rises 0.6% . The Dow falls 0.2% .

Treasurys rise; the 10-year yield falls 2 basis points to 1.748%.

Twitter ( -20% ) and 3M ( -4.6% ) fall on disappointing earnings, while Tesla ( +16% ), Microsoft ( +2.2%) , and PayPal ( +8.3% ) advance on impressive earnings reports.

Only four of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are rising; information technology ( +1.4% ) leads the gainers, while energy ( -0.8% ), communications services (- 0.7% ), and health care ( -0.7% ) fall the most.

Crude oil advances 0.8% to $56.39 per barrel.

The Dollar Index gains 0.2% to 97.65.

Across the pond, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.6% , FTSE 100 rose 0.9% before news broke that Boris Johnson is seeking a Dec. 12 general election, and the DAX rose 0.6%.