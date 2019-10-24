Aon Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Aon (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aon has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.