Shaw Communications Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-43.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (-22.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, sjr has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.