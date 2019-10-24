WisdomTree Investments Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.88M (-7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wetf has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.