Verizon Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.74B (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vz has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward.

