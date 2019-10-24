Illinois Tool Works Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.55B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ITW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.