Barnes Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377.42M (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.