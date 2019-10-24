Granite Construction Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GVA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.