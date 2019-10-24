Franklin Resources Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ben has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.