Phillips 66 Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $405.86M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PSXP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.