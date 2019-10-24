Sallie Mae -10% as private education loan delinquencies rise in Q3

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) slumps 10% after some analysts considered its Q3 earnings in-line rather than a beat and after management said they're reviewing its forbearance practices.

When excluding an $8M one-time gain on changes in the valuation of non-marketable securities, Sallie Mae's Q3 results were in line, writes Compass Point's William Ryan.

"Private education credit deterioration continues" with delinquencies rising, Ryan added.

In the company's conference call, CEO Raymond Quinlan said SLM is continuing to review on forbearance practices, including getting feedback from regulators and customers.

He sees SLM moving "from periods of no payment to periods of low payment" as it changes "a few things" and test them through 2020.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 29 cents, 2 cents ahead of the average analyst estimate; compares with 31 cents in Q2 and 23 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest margin of 5.55% narrowed from 5.88% in Q2 and 6.00% in Q3 2018.

Q3 private education delinquent loans (30+ days) as a percentage of loans in repayment were 2.8% in the quarter, up from 2.7% in Q2 and 2.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Sees full-year core EPS of $1.23-$1.24, private education loan originations at $5.7B, and non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio at 35%-36%.

Previously: Sallie Mae EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 23)