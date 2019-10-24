Anheuser-Busch InBev Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+48.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.78B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.