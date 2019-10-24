Phillips 66 Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.62 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.42B (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PSX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.