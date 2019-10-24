Analysts raise Lam targets after upside earnings

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) after yesterday's earnings report and raises the target from $235 to $290. The firm says investors should "just buy the stock" as early signs of WFE spending is a good leading indicator for the industry and should grow next year.

B. Riley (Buy) raises its target from $280 to $300 and says LRCX's performance is "the latest sign that a gradual up-cyclical has begun."