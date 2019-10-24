FCC's O'Rielly says C-band decision coming soon
Oct. 24, 2019 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- The FCC is still on track for a decision on C-band spectrum this fall, Commissioner Michael O'Rielly says at Mobile World Congress Americas.
- In a speech targeted toward the use of spectrum for unmanned aerial vehicles, O'Rielly says high-band auctions are in progress, and then he pivots toward mid-band: "At the same time, I am excited about Commission progress in the mid bands, especially 3.5 GHz."
- Satellite licensees are willing to relinquish a good part of the 500 megahertz between 3.7 GHz and 4.2 GHz, he says, and: "The Commission is close to completing its review, and an item should be voted in the next month or two to repurpose part of the band."
- While that will generate money for the Treasury, the top priority is getting spectrum into the best hands, he says.
- Intelsat (I +0.1%), SES (SGBAF -1.1%) and Intel (INTC +1.2%) have spearheaded the C-Band Alliance, which is pressing to monetize the midband satellite spectrum by redeploying it for wireless carriers' 5G buildouts.