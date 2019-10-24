Morgan Stanley praises DataDog before earnings; DDOG +11.9%

Morgan Stanley says DataDog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has the "best setup and the most momentum" among infrastructure software companies reporting Q3 earnings.

DDOG is "one of the few names that can actually accelerate growth" on a Y/Y basis, says the firm.

Morgan Stanley also sees a favorable risk-reward balance for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in the long term but doesn't see earnings as an inflection point.

DataDog will report earnings November 12 and New Relic on November 5.

DDOG shares are up 11.9% to $32.18. NEWR is up 1.5% to $59.86.

DataDog has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.