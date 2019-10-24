Pence takes a shot at Nike

Vice President Mike Pence called out Nike (NKE -0.9% ) by name today in a speech about China.

"Nike promotes itself as a so-called social-justice champion, but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door," Pence told a think tank.

Of course, China is a hot market for Nike, with shoe sales doubling in the last five years.

For investors, Nike has been criticized before for its political stances, but it hasn't appeared to impact sales or share price - with the Swoosh easily outpacing the S&P 500 Index over the last few years.