QEP Resources roars higher after beat-and-raise Q3

QEP Resources (QEP +11.7% ) rallies after topping Q3 earnings and revenue consensus, driven by cost-cutting initiatives that resulted in a 20% decline in lease operating expenses per boe.

Q3 net income of $81M vs $7.3M in the prior-year quarter, with the increase primarily due to an $87.4M gain on realized and unrealized derivative contracts.

QEP's sale of higher-cost assets in the Haynesville/Cotton Valley and Uinta regions caused Q3 total production to plunge 42% Y/Y to 8.5M boe/day, but Permian output jumped 12% to a record 4M barrels.

As a result, QEP updated 2019 guidance, raising its production outlook for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and lowering its outlook for lease operating expense and adjusted transportation and processing costs and for total G&A expense.

Williams Capital upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $5 price target, where analyst Gabriele Sorbara says strong Q3 results allow greater visibility on execution, free cash flow and QEP's ability to de-lever its balance sheet and return capital back to shareholders.

Sorbara also sees incremental upside from a potential joint venture or partnership of QEP's Permian water infrastructure assets expected later this year or early next year.