Lundin reports Q3 results, tightens 2019 guidance range

Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) revised copper guidance for 2019 in the range of 227,000 tonnes - 245,000 tonnes, raising the bottom-end from 224,000 ounces, reflecting a slight improvement in the forecast for the Eagle mine, and higher guidance for the Neves-Corvo mine

The improved outlook at Neves-Corvo tightened the bottom range of zinc forecast to 149,000 tonnes, from 147,000 tonnes, with the top-end remaining unchanged at 157,000 tonnes

Neves-Corvo C1 cash cost guidance was lowered from $1.70/lb to $1.60/lb, with Chapada mine having a cash cost guidance of $0.80/lb, from the previously guided $1.10/lb.

Lundin maintained its production and cost guidance for the Candelaria mine, in Chile.

Lundin reported that the Zinc Expansion Project had advanced on schedule and budget for production to start up in 2020.