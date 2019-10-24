Galaxy Resources to cut lithium production for 2019

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF -7.4% ) will scale back operations at its Mt Cattlin mine in 2020 and is expected to reduce the amount of material mined by ~40%, amid pressure from weak pricing and lower than expected demand from China.

The Mt Cattlin operation produced 50 014 t of lithium concentrate, down slightly from the 56 460 t produced in the previous quarter, on the back of lower grades.

Targeted lithium concentrate production volume for Q4 2019 is 35,000 – 45,000 dmt, with FY19 production guidance of 183,000 – 193,000 dmt, revised from previous guidance range of 180,000 – 210,000 dmt

Target shipment volumes for Q4 2019 is between 30,000 – 40,000 dmt.

Total of 58,278 dmt of lithium concentrate was shipped, slightly below the guidance