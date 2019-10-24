Agnico CEO sees gold price pushing to $2,000 in 2-3 years

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM +6.1% ) jumps after Q3 earnings and revenues beat analyst expectations as gold production climbed to a quarterly record of 476.9K oz. and the company slightly raised its 2019 output forecast.

CEO Sean Boyd says he sees gold prices continuing to strengthen amid global economic uncertainty and deficit spending, and the metal may hit a record $2K/oz. in the next 2-3 years.

"Governments focus on running a deficit budget and spending; that loose money approach is good for gold," Boyd tells Bloomberg. "You continue to get good buyer demand from China, India and the biggest buying coming from the central banks since the early 1970s."

Boyd says AEM expects to increase dividends and strengthen its balance sheet with the extra cash flow generated from higher gold prices.