Fortescue Q1 production rises

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF +3.7% ) reported a 5% Y/Y increase in Q1 production, shipping 42.2M tonnes of ore.C1 cash costs for Q1 were down by 2% Y/Y to $12.95/t.

The company says that operational performance along with improved realized price, helped generate higher operating cashflows and lowered net debt to $0.5B; cash on hand increased to $3.4B.

Average revenue reached $85/tonnes, up 89% on the previous corresponding period.

Fortescue estimates iron-ore shipments to reach between 170M and 175M tonnes, with C1 costs estimated at between $13.25/t and $13.75/t.