Washington Prime progresses as expected - Morwa

While there's been some debate (see comments on WPG earnings) as to whether Washington Prime Group (WPG -2% ) should cut its dividend, SA contributor Rida Morwa expects the REIT to maintain its high yield dividend due to tax requirements while it continues to redevelop and lease out new properties.

"Unlike other REITs suffering from retailer bankruptcies, WPG has options to fund their redevelopments and a strong team to make leasing these spaces to new lifestyle retailers," he said.

As for Q3, "With the exception of gross revenues, all of the other metrics showed improvement. The bleeding has stopped."

While progress will be slow due to the nature of the industry, he sees potential for WPG.

"They have made substantial progress with the most difficult part of leasing anchors: finding new tenants. Now it is a matter of time as they take the steps necessary to formalize their agreements and physically construct the space," Morwa said.

Disclosure: Morwa/High Dividend Opportunities is long WPG and WPG preferreds.

