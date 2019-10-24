Natural gas jumps on predictions for cooler weather

Today's biggest action in energy commodities is in natural gas (UNG +1.3% ), with December gas settling +1.7% to $2.32/MMBtu, on forecasts of lower than normal temperatures in parts of the central and western U.S.

This week's bounce is a bit of relief for nat gas futures, which have fallen nearly 30% in the past 12 months, dragged down by a supply glut.

U.S. gas inventories rose by 87B cf last week, nearly in line with expectations; the data puts total gas stockpiles at 3.6T cf, 17% higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, crude oil futures (USO +0.6% ) finished with their third straight gain, continuing to find support from this week's government data showing an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies and a 21M-barrel decline in total petroleum stocks over the last three weeks.

December WTI +0.5% to settle at $56.23/bbl after jumping 2.7% yesterday, and Brent +0.8% to close at $61.67/bbl on ICE Futures Europe.

"There is a realization that the price decline seen in the last three weeks was perhaps an overshoot, since the ground realities point to tightening supplies and steady demand," Velandera Energy's Manish Raj tells MarketWatch.

ETFs: USO, UNG, XLE, UGAZ, OIL, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, OILU, KOLD, USL, UNL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX