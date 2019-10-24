CEL-SCI down 9% on capital raise doubts

CEL-SCI (CVM -8.6% ) is under pressure on double normal volume in apparent response to an article from STAT's Adam Feuerstein, a vocal bear. He says the company is exuding confidence with top candidate Multikine but is struggling to raise much-needed capital. A recent pitch to institutional investors apparently fell flat, a strong signal that any offering will have to be heavily discounted to get done.

At the end of June, it had $9.5M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $12.4M in H1.