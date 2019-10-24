HSBC looks at Middle East, North Africa to cut jobs

HSBC Holdings (HSBC +0.2% ) is starting a new round of job cuts in its Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey locations as part of its efforts to reduce costs.

Global banking and markets and commercial banking units may see the biggest cuts that are due to start in November, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of HSBC's plans.

The region accounts for ~4% of its total workforce, or ~9,600 full-time staff, according to the bank's 2018 annual report.

Acting CEO Noel Quinn, who's filling in after John Flint was ousted as CEO, has planned a series of cuts as he indicates he wants to win the position on a permanent basis.