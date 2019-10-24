Oshkosh upped at Baird as guidance cuts start to reap multiple expansion

Oshkosh (OSK +0.8% ) edges upward after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $101 price target, raised from $74, as analyst Mircea Dobre says recent machinery peer reports show that guidance cuts are starting to result in multiple expansion.

"The current environment is the exact opposite of where we were when we downgraded [OSK]: lowered expectations already embedding declining demand, meaningful multiple compression, weak macro/PMI and poor analyst and investor sentiment," Dobre writes.

OSK also is well positioned to manage Access volatility, Dobre says, adding that "less-bad-than-feared" results should get rewarded.

