Universal Forest surges following record quarterly earnings

Universal Forest Products (UFPI +19.6%) skyrockets to all-time highs after beating consensus for Q3 earnings while revenues fell 4% Y/Y to $1.16B.
But organic sales growth drove a +7% Y/Y increase in UFPI's unit sales, lifting Q3 EBITDA by 23% to $89.7M and helping to mitigate the impact of lower lumber pricing.
UFPI says its mix of value-added sales relative to commodity sales improved during Q3 to 67.6% from 62.1% in the year-ago quarter, and new product sales rose 7% during the period.
UFPI says it has "made great progress" toward its structural reorganization project, which was announced over the summer and is expected to be implemented in January.
