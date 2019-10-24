Amazon -7.5% on Q3 profit miss, light holiday sales forecast

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has dipped 7.5% in early after-hours trade as it topped high-end estimates with its Q3 net sales but guided to the low side for Q4, and missed on Q3 profits.

Net sales rose nearly 24%, to $70B. It expects Q4 net sales of $80B-$86.5B, below consensus for $87.2B.

AWS net sales were $9B, slightly below expectations for $9.19B.

Q3 operating income fell, meanwhile, to $3.2B from $3.7B, and net income dropped to $2.1B from $2.9B.

Operating cash flow was up 33% to $35.3B in trailing 12 months, and free cash flow rose to $23.5B for the same period vs. a year-ago $15.4B.

The net sales guidance is for growth of 11-20% Y/Y, anticipating unfavorable impact of 80 basis points from forex.

The company also expects operating income to fall to $1.2B-$2.9B from $3.8B.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

