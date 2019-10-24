Intel +8% after beats, upside Q4 and FY guides

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) +7.9% reports Q3 beats with upside Q4 guidance that sees $19.2B in revenue (consensus: $18.83B) and EPS of $1.24 (consensus: $1.21).

The upside FY view sees revenue of $71B (consensus: $69.47B) and EPS of $4.60 (consensus: $4.38).

Q3 revenue breakdown: PC-centric/CCG, $9.7B (-5% Y/) ; DCG, $6.38B (+4% Y/Y; consensus: $5.62B); IOTG, $1B (+9%) ; Mobileye, $229M (+20%); NSG, $1.3B (+19%); PSG, $507M (+2%) .

Adjusted gross margin was 60.4% versus the 61.6% consensus and 65.9% in last year's quarter.

Share repurchase: Intel's board adds $20B to its buyback authorization.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

