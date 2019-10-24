First Solar ticks lower after wide misses on Q3 earnings, revenues

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -2.3% after-hours following Q3 earnings that climbed to $0.29/share from an $0.18/share loss in Q2 but nevertheless came in well below analyst estimates, and revenues slipped 6% Q/Q to $547M.

Cash at the end of the quarter fell to $1.6B from $2.1B at the end of Q2, primarily due to higher expenditures for the development and construction of project assets and continued capital investments in Series 6 manufacturing capacity.

FSLR raises its full-year outlook for operating income to $320M-$370M from prior guidance of $290M-$340M and sees gross margin of 19%-20% vs. 18.5%-19.5% previously.

FSLR maintains previous guidance for FY 2019 EPS of $2.25-$2.75, in line with $2.43 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $3.5B-$3.7B vs. $3.55B consensus; it also reaffirms its outlook for full-year net cash balance of $1.7B-$1.9B and capex of $650M-$750M.