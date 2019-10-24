Capital One Q3 EPS beats; delinquency rate rises

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.32 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.92; compares with EPS from continuing operations of $3.24 in Q2 and $2.99 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total net revenue fell 2% from Q2 to $7.0B.

COF slips 1.4% in after-hours trading.

Q3 net interest income of $5.74B is roughly flat vs. Q2 and down 1% from $5.79B in Q3 2018; net interest margin of 6.73% falls from 6.80% in Q2 and 7.01% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net charge-off rate of 2.38% vs. 2.48% in Q2 and 2.41% in the year-ago quarter: 30+day delinquency rate of 3.51% vs. 3.35% in Q2 and 3.48% in Q3 2018.

Q3 operating efficiency ratio of 48.44% rises from 45.38% in Q2 and 46.95% in the year-ago quarter.

"Our domestic card business delivered strong year-over-year growth in purchase volume and branded card loans, and our consumer banking business posted strong year-over-year growth in auto originations and retail deposits," said Founder, Chairman, and CEO Richard D. Fairbank.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Capital One Financial EPS beats by $0.40, misses on revenue (Oct. 24)