Juniper Networks +4.9% amid profit beat, buyback

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 4.9% after preliminary Q3 results showed a bottom-line beat even though revenues declined and fell short of expectations.

The company also added $1B to its stock repurchase authorization, which along with an existing $900M brings it to $1.9B. It plans to enter a $200M accelerated buyback program in Q4 and to be opportunistic after that.

Net revenues rose 3% from the prior quarter but fell 4% from last year, to $1.133B.

Operating margin fell to 18.3% from 20%.

Adjusted net income, meanwhile, fell 13% to $166.6M.

“While we are encouraged to see improved momentum with our Cloud customers, Service Provider spending remains challenged and we experienced weaker than expected Enterprise orders in the September quarter," says CEO Rami Rahim.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of $1.155B-$1.215B (vs. consensus for $1.22B), gross margin of 60-62%, operating margin of 20.1% at the midpoint, and EPS of $0.54-$0.60 (vs. consensus for $0.56).

