Visa boosts dividend, Q4 EPS and revenue beat consensus

Visa (NYSE:V) gains 1.1% in after-hours trading after its board boosts quarterly cash dividend by 20% to 30 cents per share.

Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.47 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.43 and up from $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 was $6.14B, beating the $6.08B consensus estimate and up 13% Y/Y.

Q4 payments volume increased 9% Y/Y on a constant-dollar basis; cross-border volume increased 7%; processed transactions of 36.4B rose 11%.

Q4 service revenue of $2.5B rose 9% Y/Y.

2020 outlook: Sees annual net revenue growth up in low-double digits on adjusted constant-dollar basis.

Sees annual operating expense growth in mid-to-high-single digits.

Sees annual diluted class A common stock EPS growth in mid-teens.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

