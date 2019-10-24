Techs take center stage as investors parse earnings results

The S&P and Dow barely budged in today's trade, while the Nasdaq benefited from upbeat quarterly results from several companies, including Microsoft, PayPal, Tesla and Lam Research.

The S&P's information technology sector (+1.5%) was the easy leader, with Lam's strong results and guidance helping to lift the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index by 2.5%.

But Twitter's 21% plunge weighed the communication services sector (-0.7%), which edged health care (-0.6%) as the day's biggest decliner.

Overall, the major indexes struggled for direction as investors parsed the corporate earnings, and "we're going to have to see more companies beat estimates and raise guidance" for the market to really move higher, said Rob Haworth at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

China reportedly is willing to buy at least $20B of agricultural products from the U.S. in the first year after a partial trade deal is signed.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Johnson will reportedly give more time to U.K. lawmakers to consider a Brexit deal, but only if they agree to a general election on Dec. 12.

U.S. Treasury prices closed little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields finishing flat at 1.58% and 1.76%, respectively.

December WTI crude closed +0.5% to $56.23/bbl.