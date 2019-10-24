EHealth down 9% after hours despite strong Q3 and guidance raise

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Q3 results:

Revenue: $69.9M (+71.3%); Medicare segment: $57.2M (+74.9%); Individual, Family, Small Business: $12.7M (+58.8%).

Net loss: ($11.0M) (-22.2%); loss/share: ($0.47) (flat).

Cash consumption: ($15.9M) (-224.5%).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $365.0M - 385.0M (unch); Medicare segment: $318.0M - 333.0M (unch); Individual, Family, Small Business: $47.0M - 52.0M (unch); net income: $20.9M - 25.9M from $15.5M - 20.5M; non-GAAP net income: $46.6M - 51.6M from $44.3M - 49.3M; EPS: $0.83 - 1.03 from $0.62 - 0.82; non-GAAP EPS: $1.86 - 2.06 from $1.77 - 1.97; non-GAAP EBITDA: $65.0M - 70.0M (unch).

Shares down 9% after hours.

