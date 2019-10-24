Aflac boosts year guidance after Q3 beat

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.07 and rises from $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $5.54B fell 0.7% Y/Y.

Boosts 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.35-$4.45 from the previous range of $4.10-$4.30, assuming 2018 weighted average of ¥110.39 yen per U.S. dollar; exceeds consensus estimate of $4.34.

In dollar terms, Aflac Japan's net premium income of $3.2B in Q3 rose 2.6%; net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 8.7% to $659M; total revenues increased 3.6% to $3.9B.

Aflac U.S. net premium income rose 1.3% Y/Y to $1.4B, while net investment income fell 2.1% to $183M; total revenue increased 0.9% to $1.6B.

Still sees buying back $1.3B-$1.7B of its shares in 2019.

Conference call on Oct. 25 at 9:00 AM ET.

