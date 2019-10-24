Exxon turned down in bid to delay Massachusetts climate change case

A Massachusetts judge has given the go-ahead for the state's attorney general to sue Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) over allegations it concealed its knowledge of the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

XOM had sought to delay the filing of the lawsuit by Massachusetts Attorney General Healey until after the close of a trial over similar claims by New York's attorney general.

The judge ruled that the state was under no obligation to wait any longer after notifying XOM on Oct. 10 of its intent to sue, which the AG's office says it wants to do "ASAP."