Ashford stockholders approve Remington deal

Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) stockholders approve the proposals relating to the company's combination with Remington Holdings.

Holders of ~92% of Ashford shares present and voting at the meeting, representing more than 75% of outstanding voting shares, voted in favor of the combination.

~87% of shares, excluding shares owned by the Bennett family, present and voting at the meeting voted in favor of the deal.

Also, ~70% of shares, excluding shares owned by Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT), Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR), and insiders and related parties, present and voting at the meeting voted in favor of the combination.

Expects closing of the transaction to occur on or around Nov. 6, 2019.

Previously: Ashford to buy Remington's hotel management business for $275M (June 3)