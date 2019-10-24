Square's Cash App starts trading stocks

Square's (NYSE:SQ) Cash App now offers the ability to trade stocks for free, according to tweets by Twitter-founder, and Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

Cash App users can also trade fractions of a stock.

The new feature pits the Cash App against Robinhood, the app with more than 6M users, that started the zero-fee stock trading model.

In the past month, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, Fidelity, and TD Ameritrade introduced zero-fee online trading for stocks, options and ETFs.

Schwab also recently introduced fractional trading last week in a bid to get younger customers.