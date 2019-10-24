Alaska Air +1.2% as Q3 tops with double-digit profit growth

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is up 1.2% postmarket after beating on top and bottom lines with its Q3 earnings.

Adjusted net income jumped to $326M from $237M.

Operating revenues increased 8% (to $2.39B) while operating expenses rose just 3% (to $1.97B).

"Our adjusted pretax profit margin of nearly 18% was 3.6 percentage points higher than last year - fueled by our commitment to keep costs low and by the impressive 8% revenue growth that our commercial team delivered," says CEO Brad Tilden.

In consolidated operating metrics, revenue passengers rose 3.7% to 12.57M, traffic rose 4.4% to just over 15M RPMs and capacity rose 3.4% to 17.5M ASMs.

Load factor ticked up 0.9 points, to 85.8%.

Operating cash flow was $1.4B for the first nine months.

