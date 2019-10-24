Crude flows to Houston slow as Cactus II pipeline ramps - Reuters

Crude oil flows have slowed this month on two pipelines from the Permian Basin to the Houston area, as differentials narrowed and volumes to another Gulf Coast hub ramped up, Reuters reports, citing traders and Genscape data.

Cheap tariffs on EPIC Midstream and Plains All American Pipeline's (NYSE:PAA) Catcus II pipeline from the Permian to Corpus Christi, Tex., are helping pull volumes from Houston, according to the report.

Meanwhile, crude volumes on Magellan Midstream Partners' (NYSE:MMP) Longhorn pipeline, which runs from the Permian to the Houston area, totaled 208K bbl/day last week vs. 287K bbl/day in the week ended Oct. 4, and flows on Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE:EPD) Midland-to-Sealy pipeline fell to 420K bbl/day last week from 601K bbl/day in early October, Genscape says.

The differential between crude prices in Midland and Houston reportedly narrowed to minus $1.87/bbl this week, after trading as wide as minus $13.20/bbl in April.