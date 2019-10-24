Wireless carriers form JV for rich messaging

The big four U.S. telecoms have formed a joint venture to ensure solid cross-carrier messaging.

AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) have formed the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative to enable messaging service built to GSMA's Rich Communications Service standard.

That will create a seamless, interoperable RCS experience across carriers both in the U.S. and globally, the group says -- including smooth individual or group chats with high-quality pictures and videos no matter the carrier.

The CCMI expects to deploy the standards-based service starting with Android in 2020.